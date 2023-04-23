Govt will use UV-based tech for water purifiers, says Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday presided over the first convocation ceremony of Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, Nerchowk, Mandi, and presented internship certificates to the first batch of MBBS students.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at the convocation ceremony of Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College in Nerchowk on Sunday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

On the demand of students, he directed the administration to identify land for constructing a sports ground and an additional hostel.

Congratulating the newly passed out doctors in his address, the chief minister acknowledged the challenges faced by doctors due to saturation in the profession. He emphasised the importance of hard work in dealing with challenges and achieving success. He said the state government was working towards providing ample employment opportunities to doctors despite limited job opportunities in the government sector. Furthermore, he emphasised the need for doctors to keep pace with the rapid technological advancements in medical science.

Sukhu said the department of emergency medicine was being created by the state government, under which doctors and paramedical staff will work in eight-hour shifts and this would help in strengthening the emergency services besides keeping the medical staff fit.

The CM said the government was introducing robotic surgery in Shimla, Tanda, Nerchowk and Hamirpur medical colleges and the latest PET scan and CT scan facilities would be provided in Shimla and Tanda medical colleges. He said world-class facilities would be made available in the medical colleges of the state in the coming times and the state government was working on it.

A modern cancer hospital will be built in Hamirpur and the state government has constituted a medical service corporation, which will bring transparency in government procurement.

Sukhu said to improve the quality of drinking water, the state government will use UV-based technology for water purifiers in all drinking water schemes in a phased manner. He said due to the financial mismanagement of the previous government, the economic condition of the state was so bad that it had to take ₹ 6,000 crore loan to meet the expenses of the government. He said Himachal Pradesh’s economy would be brought back on track in four years with the cooperation of the state people.

Health minister Dhani Ram Shandil, Dharampur MLA Chander Shekhar, senior Congress leaders and administrative officers were also present on the occasion.