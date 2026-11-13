Himachal CM rejects BJP’s allegations of selling public properties

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday rejected the allegations of Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur that the Congress government was selling public properties. Sukhu said his government would neither sell any public assets nor allow them to be plundered. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT)

Speaking to the media in Shimla amid the controversy over historic Peterhoff, Sukhu said, “Unlike the BJP, we will neither sell any public assets nor allow them to be plundered. Peterhoff is not being sold, and the government has no intention of selling any government property.”

“The LoP does not know why he makes such statements. Peterhoff has developed leakage problems and its condition has deteriorated. The old Peterhoff was destroyed in a fire, and a new building was subsequently constructed during the tenure of the previous government,” the CM said.

He said that the government was now working towards developing an even larger Peterhoff, with at least 100 rooms, to improve its facilities.

Thakur, in a statement on Thursday, accused the CM of lying and said he should tell the people of the state that Peterhoff had already been handed over to his “close associates” in the name of the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

He said it had come to light that all bookings beyond November 26 had been stopped and even existing bookings made for dates after November 26 were being cancelled. “The Sukhu government was afraid and was therefore not allowing official documents to come into the public domain,” he alleged.

Sukhu announces ₹18 crore for strengthening dental infrastructure

The CM on Thursday held an interaction with dental doctors to discuss measures to strengthen and improve dental services in the state.

During the interaction, the CM reiterated the state government’s commitment to offer world-class, accessible and technologically advanced health care services to the people of the state.

He said that the state government had already released ₹5.10 crore in the first phase for strengthening dental health care services and announced an additional allocation of ₹18 crore for further strengthening dental infrastructure in the state.

Sukhu said that the government would provide advanced equipment to Rajiv Gandhi Government Dental College, Shimla including high-end dental chairs, CBCT machines, Intra Oral scanners and operation theatre tables.

“These advanced facilities would not only enhance the working efficiency of the dental professionals but also ensure better diagnosis and treatment of patients,” he said, and assured that adequate para medical staff would be deployed to support dental doctors in delivering efficient health care services.