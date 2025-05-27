Himachal CM says govt will cooperate with CBI in Vimal Negi death case

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said that his government will not appeal against the recent high court order of handing over the probe into the death of Vimal Negi, chief engineer of the Himachal Pradesh power corporation, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addressing the media in Shimla on Monday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

“We (the state government) will cooperate with the CBI and share all documents (related to the death). The state government will not appeal against the high court order. Vimal Negi should get justice,” Sukhu said while addressing a press conference in Shimla.

In a setback to the Sukhu-led Congress government, the Himachal Pradesh high court bench of Ajay Mohan Goel had on May 23 directed the CBI to take over the probe from the state police’s special investigation team (SIT), led by Shimla superintendent of police (SP) Sanjeev Gandhi. The high court ordered that no Himachal Pradesh-cadre officer should be attached with the CBI team for a fair investigation.

Sukhu, however, said: “I had asked the director general of police (DGP Atul Verma) to hand over the investigation to the CBI. But I don’t agree with the high court order that no Himachal Pradesh-cadre officer should be part of the CBI investigation for a fair probe. Whenever such investigation takes place, HP-cadre officers are involved… this (the order) raises a question on how many judges are from HP. All I am saying we should refrain from such comments. Vimal Negi’s family should get justice and the circumstances that led to his death should be investigated.”

Negi went missing on March 10 and his body was recovered from Bhakra Dam in Bilaspur on March 18. Kiran Negi, the deceased’s wife, moved the high court on April 9 seeking a CBI probe.

On the slugfest between the DGP and Shimla SP, Sukhu said: “Indiscipline will not be tolerated at any level. I will hold a meeting with officers and take a report. Action will follow.

Sukhu, who also holds the home portfolio, did not delve into the course of action pertaining to the DGP’s to letter to ACS (home), recommending that the Shimla SP be suspended. “Just wait and see,” he said.

On allegations of delay in acting on the ACS report, the CM said the investigation by ACS was administrative. “We sought legal opinion on why the ACS did not get rebuttal of accused officers on the allegations,” he said.

The high court had questioned the delay on part of the state government in acting on an inquiry report filed by ACS (home) Onkar Chand Sharma.

On leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur’s demand for his resignation over the death of Vimal Negi and the subsequent “collapse of constitutional systems” in the state, Sukhu said: “The BJP is playing politics. The DGP had met me asking for changes in the SIT, but I refused as the BJP was doing politics.”

The CM addressed the press a day after the DGP recommended the suspension of Shimla superintendent of police Gandhi on grounds of misconduct, insubordination, and dereliction of duty. In a letter to the additional chief secretary (home), the DGP wrote, “In a press conference held by SP Shimla on May 24, he made unsubstantiated and inappropriate allegations against the chief secretary to the government of Himachal Pradesh as well as a constitutional authority in the state.”

“He also made unverified and potentially prejudicial statements regarding the National Security Guards, Government of India, in connection with a matter that is currently under active investigation,” the DGP wrote.

He said that these actions have the potential to strain or embarrass the relationship between the central and state governments.

Additionally, the DGP sent a video recording of the press conference in a pen drive for perusal and record.

On May 24, SP Gandhi, who was heading the initial SIT into Negi’s suspicious death, levelled serious allegations against DGP Verma, accusing him of interference in the investigation, abuse of authority, and obstruction of justice.

He alleged that the DGP’s office attempted to derail the investigation and sought to manipulate judicial proceedings through false affidavits. “I was harassed for taking action,” said Gandhi, claiming that he and his team were repeatedly pressured whenever they attempted to act against wrongdoing.

HPPCL chief engineer Vimal Negi’s wife Kiran Negi on Monday wrote a letter to chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu over what she said was delay in handing over the probe to CBI.

“The court explicitly directed the state government to immediately transfer the case to CBI for fair and impartial investigation... the state government has not yet taken necessary steps to transfer the case of the CBI,” read the letter which has been accessed by HT.