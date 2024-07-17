Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu seeks PM’s support for green initiatives

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, urging him to support the efforts to make Himachal a completely green state. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu and PM Narendra Modi during a meeting in New Delhi. (HT)

He apprised the PM about the state government’s initiatives to achieve this goal while requesting suitable compensation for the state to come out of its obligation of purchasing thermal power.

The CM during his meeting highlighted the state’s goal of sustaining entirely on green energy shortly. “Switching over to electric buses was one of the green initiatives for which I requested approval for RIDF loans under NABARD to fund these buses,” he said.

Besides, Sukhu discussed the potential for generating 1000 MW of hybrid solar and wind energy in Spiti, which could be transmitted through a green corridor utilising the solar, wind, and hydro potential of the Sutlej basin, and sought support for a mega solar project.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu raised several power-related issues pending with the Central Government and mentioned the long-pending arrears of Himachal Pradesh’s share from BBMB and requested the restoration of the Shanan Project rights and assets as the lease period has expired.