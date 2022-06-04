Himachal: Congress assigns roles, responsibilities to working presidents, others

The Himachal Congress on Friday assigned responsibilities to all of its four working presidents, general secretaries and vice-presidents.

State Congress working president Harsh Mahajan has been entrusted with the responsibility of Shimla parliamentary constituency besides the charge of Kinnaur and Spiti. Rajendra Ranae is responsible for Bharmour assembly constituency of Mandi parliamentary segment along with Kangra constituency, Vinay Kumar has been entrusted with the responsibility of Hamirpur parliamentary constituency and Pawan Kajal has been given Hamirpur.

Congress vice-president Kailash Parashar has been made the in-charge of Sirmaur district, while Virendra Dharmani will look after legal and human rights department besides Kangra organisational zone. Geeta Negi has been made co-incharge of Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Sangathan. Another vice-president Major General DVS Rana has been made in-charge of the state Congress ex-servicemen department.

Maheshwar Chauhan is in charge of Una, Surendra Chauhan will look after Kisan Khet Mazdoor, Chiranji Lal, has been made in-charge of SC department, and Mahendra Chauhan, has been given the charge of Congress Seva Dal.

MLA Jagat Singh Negi is the chief whip, while Rajneesh Kimta, general secretary, has been entrusted with the responsibility of coordinating with the organisation in-charge of AICC.

General secretary Vikramaditya Singh will look after the Youth Congress, NSUI, Mahila Congress, and INTUC. Davendra Jaggi has been entrusted with the responsibility of Joginder Nagar organisational zone. Chandra Prabha Negi has been made co-incharge of Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Sangathan.

Chetram Thakur has been entrusted with the responsibility of media coordination in Mandi along with charge of Kullu.

Amit Pal Singh has been made political secretary to the state president and co-in-charge of Chamba district.

MLA Mohanlal Brakta has been given the charge of Solan and Atul Sharma got Kinnaur and made co-in-charge of Solan. Yashpal Tanayak has been given the charge of the intellectual department with SC department and Sanjay Rattan has been given the charge of Chamba. Amit Nanda has been made in-charge of Sirmaur.

Anita Verma has been made in-charge of the Sundernagar organisational zone of Mandi. Ramesh Thakur has been given the charge of Bilaspur, and Surendra Sethi got Shimla Rural. Dharam Singh Pathania has been entrusted with the responsibility of the Nurpur organisational zone of Kangra. Vinod Sultanpuri has been made co-in-charge of Seva Dal, and Bhuvneshwar Gaur is the in-charge of Lahaul and Spiti. Kewal Singh Pathania has been given the charge of media coordination in Kangra.

Former MLA Bhambar Thakur has been given the charge of the organisational zone in Rampur district. Ajay Solanki has been made co-in-charge of NSUI, and Sunil Sharma has been made research department convener of elections.

The All India Congress Committee has appointed Ashray Sharma as the chairman of media, social media election committee.