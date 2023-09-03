Himachal Congress chief discusses damage in Mandi with chief minister

Himachal Pradesh Congress chief and member of Parliament from Mandi Pratibha Singh on Saturday met chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at his residence in Oak Over and discussed the damage caused by natural disaster in the Mandi parliamentary constituency. Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh. (HT File)

She demanded additional funds to Mandi central zone of Public Works Department. Informing the CM about the activities of the party department, Pratibha said that the its workers should soon be given some responsibility in the government. She said that it is helping the disaster-hit people of the state.

She added that a disaster management centre has been established at the state Congress headquarters, Rajiv Bhawan, which is gathering information from all blocks about the damage across the state.

The Congress chief said that due to heavy rains and landslides in Mandi, roads have been severly damaged. The national highway has been badly affected by heavy landslides between Pandoh and Kullu. Link roads have been damaged and people in rural areas, especially school-going children, are facing problems, she said.

She added that school buildings have also come under threat due to this disaster.

Pratibha Singh said that she has urged the Union government to restore the Mandi-Pandoh-Kullu national highway. An alternative route for Kullu has also been proposed for expansion and strengthening of Pandoh road from Kamand Katindi, Kataula, Bajaura and Chailchowk.

