Himachal Congress seeks disqualification of two independent MLAs who joined BJP

Almost a month-and-a-half after two independent legislators joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), opposition Congress submitted a petition to the Vidhan Sabha speaker seeking their disqualification from the house.

Businessmen-turned-politicians Parkash Rana, the MLA of Jogindernagar, and Hoshiyar Singh of Dehra joined the BJP on June 8 in presence of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and party chief Suresh Kashyap.

Congress legislature party leader Mukesh Agnihotri and senior legislator Nand Lal, in a petition to the speaker, said, “Articles 2 and 3 clearly state that if any person wins an election against any political party, then the elected MLA cannot take membership of any political party until he resigns from the membership of the Legislative Assembly.”

It was further stated, “The independent MLAs joining of the BJP is in contravention of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution of India, the same is commonly known as the anti-defection law. The above-mentioned law was enacted by the Parliament of India by way of the 52nd Constitutional Amendment in order to bring an end to elected members changing parties after being elected on the symbol of a particular party.”

Congress legislature party secretary Nand Lal, MLA Vinay Kumar, Ashish Butel, Bhavani Pathania, State Congress spokesperson Devendra Bushehri, working president of Congress legal cell, advocate Pranay Pratap Singh, Puneet Rajta, Vivek Sharma and Dhananjay Singh accompanied Agnihotri to Vidhan Sabha.

Hoshyar Singh was born in Mumbai in 1966. His family owns a business. He completed graduation from LS Patkar College of Commerce and later joined the family business. He returned to Himachal before the 2017 assembly polls and took the social work route to enter politics. He gained popularity through his philanthropic works. Singh took the poll plunge as an independent candidate and defeated BJP heavyweight Ravinder Singh Ravi and Congress veteran Viplove Thakur to enter the state assembly.

Parkash Rana defeated Gulab Singh M Thakur, the father-in-law of Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur, from Jogindernagar. Prakash Rana owns a business in Saudi Arabia and was a political greenhorn when he defeated Gulab Singh Thakur by a margin of 6,635 votes.

Rana had returned to his village from Saudi Arabia after 30 years. He runs a transport business in Saudi Arabia

