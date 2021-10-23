Himachal Covid cases on rise, 418 students test positive since schools reopened

A total of 418 schoolchildren have tested positive for Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh since schools reopened for regular classes on September 27.

Stating this on Saturday, a state government official said that as on October 22, 210 students have recovered and 207 are still in home isolation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: ‘India won’t see a new devastating wave of Covid-19 unless…’: Experts

National Health Mission state director Hemraj Bairwa said only one school girl needed hospitalisation due to Covid-19 infection which showed that children have a better immunity against the virus. The 13-year-old student of Government Senior Secondary School at Saleti in Rakkar tehsil of Kangra district died of the contagion on Thursday.

A maximum number of 165 students caught the infection in schools of Hamirpur district followed by 117 in Kangra, 68 in Una, 21 in Shimla, 20 in Mandi, 14 in Kinnaur, six in Kullu, four in Solan, two in Bilaspur and one in Lahaul-Spiti district, the official said.

Seventy-six student patients are in Kangra district followed by 61 active cases in Una, 44 in Hamirpur and 12 in Shimla.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

61% children have antibodies

In the recent sero survey, 61% children in the age group of 10-17 years were found to have antibodies against coronavirus.

Bairwa said that the death of the girl student had become a cause of concern.

The district authorities said the girl had not been attending school since October 12. He said the family did not seek proper medical assistance until her condition deteriorated. She was admitted to the Government Medical College in Hamirpur where she died.

He said parents should seek medical help immediately if the child faces difficulty in breathing or the oxygen level dips.

Kangra chief medical officer Dr Gurdarshan Gupta said 12 more students had tested positive for Covid-19 in the same school on Friday. He said directions have been issued to collect samples of students from nearby schools also.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Health authorities keeping watch

Bairwa said the health authorities are keeping a watch on the situation as the number of infections among school students is on the rise. The government may take a decision to close schools again if the situation doesn’t improve.

The state government had reopened schools for Classes 9-12 from September 27, while it is considering calling students of junior classes after Diwali.