Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal Covid update: Schools to stay closed till Sept 21
chandigarh news

Himachal Covid update: Schools to stay closed till Sept 21

The Himachal Pradesh government has deferred the reopening of schools for regular classes for one more week in due to the Covid-19 situation
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 10:55 AM IST
Schools in Himachal Pradesh are closed till September 21 amid rising Covid-19 cases. Students of Classes 9 to 12 are taking their first term exams online this week. (HT file photo)

The Himachal Pradesh government has deferred the reopening of schools for regular classes for one more week in due to the Covid-19 situation.

The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) issued orders to this effect late on Monday.

Also read: ‘Will have to continue wearing masks through next year’: Dr VK Paul

At present, the first term exams of Classes 9 to 12 are underway in Himachal. The exams are being conducted online.

Schools were re-opened for Classes 9 to 12 in the state on August 2 after the second wave of Covid-19 subsided but were closed a week later due to the rise in coronavirus infections.

Positivity rate climbs to about 2%

Himachal Pradesh has been reporting an average of 200 cases of Covid-19 daily. The positivity rate has again climbed to about 2% from 0.9% in July.

To date, the state has seen 2,15,893 infections, while 3,623 people have died due to the contagion.

More than 1,500 active cases were reported in the state on Monday.

