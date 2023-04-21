Himachal deputy CM leads delegation to Austria, Switzerland to study ropeway projects

A delegation led by deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri is currently on a week-long visit to Austria and Switzerland to attended INTERALPINE show and study ropeway transportation in the Alpine region of Europe and their feasibility in context of Himachal.

The other members of the delegation are chief parliamentary secretary (transport), Sunder Singh Thakur, principal secretary (transport) RD Nazeem and Ajay Sharma, director, Ropeways and Rapid Transport Development Corporation. The delegation visited INTERALPINE at Innsbruck, where world top manufacturers ropeway, avalanche control equipment, snow grooming machines etc are showcasing their latest technology and innovation in these fields.

Since the geographic and climatic conditions of Himachal Pradesh are more or less similar to the Alpine region of Europe, so adoptability of these technologies was deeply studied.

The owners of Leitner & POMA, MND and CEOs of the top world manufacturers of these technologies Doppelmayr and others called on the chief minister and the delegation and apprised them about latest technologies and their suitability to the state. They expressed their willingness to transfer their technology to HP and as they are the world’s top leader in ropeways, they had committed themselves to help the state in exploring its full potential in these field and making Himachal a top tourism destination besides providing eco-friendly solution for urban, as well as remote and rural areas eco-friendly transport solution by ropeways.

The representatives of Salzman consulting company CEN certified engineers who are on the board for preparation of DPR for the Shimla Urban Ropeway Project also called on the deputy CM and apprised him of the progress of this DPR. Agnihotri emphasised the need of incorporating the latest and safest technology in ₹1,543 crore urban ropeway project in Shimla

Later, the dupty CM also met Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari and expressed gratitude for approving Bijli Mahadev ropeway at Kullu.