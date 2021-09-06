Himachal emerges champion in fight against Covid-19: Modi

Himachal Pradesh has emerged as a champion in the fight against Covid-19, the worst pandemic in a century, by vaccinating 100% of the eligible population with at least the first dose, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

He was virtually addressing the people of the state after interacting with frontline coronavirus warriors and beneficiaries of the vaccination drive.

Congratulating people of the state, the Prime Minister said that Himachal Pradesh became the first state in the country to have achieved the feat.

Not only this, but the state has also vaccinated one-third of its population with the second dose of the vaccine, he said.

Himachal’s success has not only boosted the self-confidence of the country but also highlighted the importance of self-reliance, he said.

India administering 1.25 crore doses daily

Modi said India was creating records by administering 1.25 crore doses daily, which was much higher than the entire population of some countries.

“The success of India’s vaccination drive is the result of the hard work and courage of its people and a reflection of “sabka prayas (collective effort)” that I spoke about from Lal Qila on the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence,” said Modi.

After Himachal, Sikkim and Dadra & Nagar Haveli also achieved the mark and many states were nearing the target.

“Now we have to make efforts to ensure that those who have taken the first dose also get the second jab. This pill of self-confidence is the root of Himachal’s fast vaccination. Himachal trusted its own capabilities and its health workers and scientists of India,” said the Prime Minister.

Lauding the spirit of the state’s health workers, ASHA, angawad, teachers and other people involved in the combat against Covid-19, Modi appreciated the contribution of women to the vaccination campaign.

He interacted with frontline workers, including Dr Rahul, who hails from Gujarat and is posted in remote Dodra Kwar, Dayal Singh from Thungag of Mandi, health worker Nirma Devi, who carried out the vaccination campaign in Malana. Besides, he talked to Karmo Devi, who created record by vaccinating 22,000 people and worked despite a fractured foot and beneficiary Nirmala Devi, 84.

Reaching out to remote areas

He said Himachal braved tough terrains and lack of logistics to carry out the vaccination drive. He said in rural Himachal, faith in deities is an integral part of life. Citing the example of the remote village of Malana, Modi said health workers took “Dev Samaj” in confidence before carrying out the vaccination.

The same strategy worked in the remotest parts whether it was Shimla’s Dodra Kwar, Kangra’s Bara and Chotta Bhangal or Bharmour and Pangi in Chamba.

“This shows how faith, education and science can change life,” he said.

Protecting forests, solution for landslides

The Prime Minister said that the Centre has relaxed rules related to the use of drone technology and this would benefit the state in protecting and conserving its forest resources.

“To find a scientific solution to the problem of landslides, we need to promote research related to an early warning system and also devise a construction technology suitable for the hills,” he said.

He also spoke about Himachal’s success in the Jal Jeevan Mission.