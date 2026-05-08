Himachal: Farmers should opt for weather based crop insurance, says Negi

Keeping in view the loses suffered by farmers due to inclement weather in Himachal Pradesh, the state government has urgent them to opt for weather based crop insurance.

Himachal Pradesh horticulture minister Jagat Singh Negi (File)

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Horticulture and revenue minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jagat Singh Negi, said on Thursday that the state government has begun assessing losses to apple orchards and other crops caused by hailstorms and erratic weather conditions.

Speaking to HT in Shimla, Negi said the exact extent of crop losses was yet to be determined, but teams from the revenue and horticulture departments were carrying out ground assessments. “Right now, we do not have the exact data regarding the losses and the assessment of the damage is underway,” he said.

Negi said the government is continuously creating awareness among farmers and orchardists about the weather-based crop insurance scheme. Efforts are being made through workshops and camps to encourage people to join the scheme.

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{{^usCountry}} He said that Himachal has around 2.5 lakh orchardists, but only a small number--70,000-- are currently availing the benefits of the insurance scheme. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said that Himachal has around 2.5 lakh orchardists, but only a small number--70,000-- are currently availing the benefits of the insurance scheme. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He said that a separate package has been kept for hailstorms, which can be included by paying an additional premium. The government has also increased the compensation amount. Earlier, compensation of ₹750 per tree was provided, which has now been increased to up to ₹1,500 per tree. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said that a separate package has been kept for hailstorms, which can be included by paying an additional premium. The government has also increased the compensation amount. Earlier, compensation of ₹750 per tree was provided, which has now been increased to up to ₹1,500 per tree. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Negi said that orchardists who have taken insurance are benefiting from it, and others should also come forward to avail the scheme’s benefits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Negi said that orchardists who have taken insurance are benefiting from it, and others should also come forward to avail the scheme’s benefits. {{/usCountry}}

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