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Himachal: Farmers should opt for weather based crop insurance, says Negi

Horticulture and revenue minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jagat Singh Negi, said on Thursday that the state government has begun assessing losses to apple orchards and other crops caused by hailstorms and erratic weather conditions

Published on: May 08, 2026 06:50 am IST
By Shailee Dogra, Shimla
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Keeping in view the loses suffered by farmers due to inclement weather in Himachal Pradesh,  the state government has urgent them to opt for weather based crop insurance.

Himachal Pradesh horticulture minister Jagat Singh Negi (File)

Horticulture and revenue minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jagat Singh Negi, said on Thursday that the state government has begun assessing losses to apple orchards and other crops caused by hailstorms and erratic weather conditions.

Speaking to HT in Shimla, Negi said the exact extent of crop losses was yet to be determined, but teams from the revenue and horticulture departments were carrying out ground assessments. “Right now, we do not have the exact data regarding the losses and the assessment of the damage is underway,” he said.

Negi said the government is continuously creating awareness among farmers and orchardists about the weather-based crop insurance scheme. Efforts are being made through workshops and camps to encourage people to join the scheme.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal: Farmers should opt for weather based crop insurance, says Negi
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal: Farmers should opt for weather based crop insurance, says Negi
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