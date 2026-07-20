Himachal: Flash flood blocks Sangla-Chitkul road in Kinnaur for over 20 hours

Blocked by flashflood on Saturday, the Sangla–Chitkul road in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district was restored around 3 pm on Sunday, almost after 20 hours, said officials. The restoration work was carried out by Border Roads Organisation.

Debris at the ITBP camp in Kinnaur after flash flood hit the area, in Himachal on Sunday. (HT Photo)

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A local nallah swelled on Saturday night, causing flooding in the area. The overflowing nullah brought muck and debris onto the road at Mastrang, blocking traffic and cutting off road connectivity to Chitkul.

Debris and slush also entered an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp in the Mastrang area, they added. However, the ITBP camp suffered no structural damage and there was no local population in the vicinity. No loss of life was reported in the incident.

Landslide blocks Chamba-Bharmour highway

The Chamba-Bharmour National Highway (NH-154A) was blocked for around seven hours on Sunday as continuous rainfall resulted in landslide near Batti ki Hatti and Durgathi. Officials said that the road was blocked at around 6 am, leaving the commuters stranded for hours. The road was restored for traffic movement around 1.30 pm.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said intermittent rainfall has made the Chamba–Bharmour highway highly vulnerable to landslides and rockfalls, with minor slides also reported at several other locations on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said intermittent rainfall has made the Chamba–Bharmour highway highly vulnerable to landslides and rockfalls, with minor slides also reported at several other locations on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, the Lahru-Sihunta road in Chamba was also blocked due to a landslide triggered by rainfall, affecting traffic movement. The collapse sent mud and debris crashing onto the road, halting all traffic.

IMD issued red alert of very heavy rainfall in Himachal

With the weather activity set to intensifying in Himachal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert in Chamba, Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur districts for July 20 and 21, while an orange alert has been issued in Una, Hamirpur, Kullu, Shimla and Solan districts.

District administration has ordered closure of all educational institutions in Kangra district on July 20 and 21. The decision has been taken in view of the red alert of very heavy rainfall.

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The heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue till July 23, while showers are expected on July 24 and 25 as well, the prediction says.

During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain was recorded at many places, with heavy rain at isolated areas. The highest rainfall of 8 cm was recorded in Dharmshala, followed by Kangra Aero (6 cm), Dharmshala Aws (5 cm), Paonta (3 cm), Palampur (3 cm), Raipur Maidan (2 cm), Chuari (2 cm), Jot (2 cm), Hamirpur Aws (1 cm), Gohar (1 cm) and Sujanpur Tira (1 cm).

Officials on high-alert: Sukhu

In view of the heavy rainfall, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has appealed to the public to strictly follow the advisories issued by the meteorological department and administration. He also advised people to stay away from rivers, streams and landslide-affected or landslide-prone areas. “All the concerned officials and employees have been put on high alert. I am also in constant touch with the officials,” Sukhu said in a post on X.

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Kangra deputy commissioner Hemraj Bairwa chaired a high-level virtual meeting on Sunday to review the administration’s preparedness for the expected heavy rainfall. The DC said the administration was fully prepared to minimise the risk of loss of life and property due to heavy rainfall.

All administrative officers and concerned departments have been instructed to keep their machinery and manpower ready to deal with any adverse situation.