Himachal government announces free track suites for pre-primary students

Just before the election commission announced the schedule for elections in Himachal, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s cabinet on Friday, and doled out more sops.

State cabinet met a few hours before the notification and decided to provide two sets of track suites free of cost (one for the summer season and one for the winter season) for students of pre-primary (nursery) studying in government schools under Atal School Vardi Yojna for the year 2022-23. This would benefit over 50,000 nursery students of government schools in the state. It decided to increase the stipend of MBBS interns in all the government medical colleges from the existing ₹17,000 to ₹20,000 per month. Cabinet decided to open a new primary health centre at Somakothi under Gram Panchayat Thakurthana in Mandi district along with the creation and filling up of three posts of different categories. It decided to upgrade Primary Health Centre Chamunda in Kangra district to Community Health Centre along with the creation and filling up of requisite posts. It decided to change the nomenclature of the staff nurse and ward sister to a nursing officer and senior nursing officer, respectively. It gave its approval to upgrade Primary Health Centre Narkanda in Shimla district to Community Health Centre along with the creation and filling up of requisite posts. It also decided to create and fill up seven posts of different categories in 100 bedded Civil Hospital Kangra in Kangra district for its smooth functioning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The cabinet also gave its nod to take over the Shri Shakti Senior Secondary School, Shri Naina Devi Ji in district Bilaspur being run by the Temple Trust to the Education Department, subject to the condition that the building/assets of this institution were handed over to the education department. It approved the introduction of new trades viz. Mechanic Motor Vehicle and Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA) in Government ITI in Naina Devi. The cabinet also gave its approval to fill up 14 posts of different categories in the ART Centre in Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar Government Medical College, Nahan and Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College, Chamba, to facilitate the patients. It approved the opening of a new ITI at Hatgarh in tehsil Balh of district Mandi with two trades.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}