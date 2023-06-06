Himachal Governor calls for skill development to create job avenues

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Monday emphasised on promoting skill development among the youth so that they may look for self-employment avenues. He was presiding over a review meeting with district administration of Hamirpur.

The governor said that it was his maiden visit to Hamirpur and a lot of work has been done here in terms of development, which has been possible due to the continuous efforts of all. The achievements of various sectors like education, roads, water supply etc. are remarkable, he added. He urged the officers to adopt at least one person in their respective departments as a NikShay Mitra under Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. He said that TB eradication should be taken as a campaign and especially education institutes and panchayats should come forward for awareness. He appealed to work together to put an end to the growing drug addiction among the youth.

Shukla said that along with academics, the youth should be motivated to take up skill development so that they could get more opportunities for self-employment as well as employment in the corporate sectors.

He said that there was a need to enrich the self-help groups, for which special attention should be paid to the market system and quality of the product. He said that it has been brought to his knowledge that all the 248 Panchayats of the district have been declared Open Defecation Free (ODF) under Swachh Bharat Mission, besides all the villages in the district with a population of more than 250 have road connectivity. He also complemented the Hamirpur district administration for the good work on various fronts.

