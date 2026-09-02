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Himachal governor commends grassroots educational efforts benefiting 12,000 children

The governor said that 650 centres were not merely a number but represented 650 points where the light of knowledge was reaching children and enabling them to dream of a better future

Published on: Sep 2, 2026, 08:30:00 IST
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
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Himachal governor Kavinder Gupta on Tuesday congratulated Act to Transform Foundation on the completion of nearly five years of its ‘Ek Se Shreshtha’ initiative and reaching the milestone of 650 education centres, benefiting around 12,000 children.

Referring to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the governor said that education is central to building an inclusive, skilled and future-ready India. (HT Photo for representation)
Referring to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the governor said that education is central to building an inclusive, skilled and future-ready India. (HT Photo for representation)

Addressing the gathering at The Art and Culture Auditorium in Bilaspur, on Tuesday, the governor said that 650 centres were not merely a number but represented 650 points where the light of knowledge was reaching children and enabling them to dream of a better future.

Referring to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the governor said that education is central to building an inclusive, skilled and future-ready India. He said that initiatives such as National Education Policy-2020, PM SHRI, NIPUN Bharat, digital India and skill development are aimed at creating better opportunities for children and youth. He said grassroots initiatives such as ‘Ek Se Shreshtha’ complement this larger national effort by bringing education and social participation closer to communities.

The governor said education should not be limited to access to schools but must ensure that children receive learning opportunities, resources, guidance and confidence to move ahead.

 
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