Himachal governor confers state awards upon 14 teachers, two get national honours

Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Tuesday conferred state awards upon 14 teachers and honoured two others with national awards for the year 2022 in a state-level function held at Raj Bhavan to mark Teachers’ Day.

Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla presenting an award to a teacher on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The governor paid tribute to late S Radhakrishnan, former President of India, whose birth anniversary is celebrated as Teachers’ Day. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has termed the next 25 years as “Amrit Kaal” and in this period, everybody should contribute to national development. He said that teachers play a pivotal role to shape and enable the future generation.

He said that the youth was in the grip of drugs, which was a matter of concern for the future of the country. There was a need to start a strong campaign against drugs, he said, adding that students of schools, colleges and other educational institutions should be made aware of the ill-effects of drugs.

“Teaching is a noble profession and carries a massive responsibility because the conduct, character and thoughts of teachers influence the students and therefore, they should perform their duties honestly and sincerely,” he said.

Education minister Rohit Thakur said that the state government was committed to the development of the education sector. While congratulating the awardees, he said that the state education department has more than 83,000 teachers.