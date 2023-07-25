Himachal governor reviews progress of central schemes in Chamba

Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Monday reviewed various central sponsored schemes being implemented in Chamba district and took stock of the relief work being carried out after the damages caused due to heavy rains. He also reviewed the activities of Red Cross and Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla reviewed various central sponsored schemes being implemented in Chamba. (HT File)

Shukla said that nature has endowed Chamba with exquisite natural beauty, and it is equally outstanding art and culture. Despite being a district of historical importance, NITI Aayog has included it in the category of “Aspirational District”, which was a matter of concern. He asked officers and employees of the district to act responsibly and discharge their duties with total dedication, in order to come out of ‘Aspirational District’ tag.

The governor said that adequate funds are being released for all schemes, therefore, the progress of the works should be visible as well as their quality. He directed the departments to assess their work and asked the officers to ensure their presence on the ground.

Stressing that it was important to have a strong road network in the district to give more expansion to tourism, the Governor said that work should be done on an alternative plan to further strengthen the road network in the district for which a detailed project report should be prepared. He asked the deputy commissioner to prepare a road related report through the assembly speaker and also send it to him.

The governor said that there were 756 tuberculosis patients and 156 Nikshay Mitras in the district. He asked the health department to increase the strength of Nikshay Mitras. He also exhorted the officers to launch a major campaign against drugs.