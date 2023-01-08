Himachal govt raises VAT on diesel by 3

Himachal Pradesh government led by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday increased the value-added tax (VAT) on diesel by ₹3.

After the revision, the VAT on diesel that was ₹4.4/litre would now go up to ₹ 7.4/litre in Himachal Pradesh, taking the diesel price from ₹ 83/litre to ₹ 86/litre.

The revised rate came into effect from Saturday midnight.

Leader of Opposition in HP assembly Jai Ram Thakur slammed the government for increasing the VAT on diesel, saying that it will have an impact on common masses. “This would lead to a rise in freight charges and its burden will be passed on to the general public,” he added.

BJP state president Suresh Kashyap said the Congress government has again given a jolt to the public with its “anti-people” policies. The government had earlier shut down the offices and institutions opened by the previous regime and now has increased the VAT on diesel, which will spike the inflation, he added.