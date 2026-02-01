Himachal govt to amend Panchayati Raj Act to bar drug accused from fighting polls: Rural development minister

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to amend the Panchayati Raj Act to debar persons involved in chitta cases from contesting Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) elections. The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to amend the Panchayati Raj Act to debar persons involved in chitta cases from contesting Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) elections. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Reiterating its commitment to zero tolerance to drugs, rural development minister Anirudh Singh said the state government has prepared a draft amendment after taking legal opinion from the law department, and the proposal will be brought in the upcoming assembly session.

Already governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has questioned the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government’s proposal to bar individuals allegedly involved in drug-related cases from contesting the panchayat elections saying “such a move would fail judicial scrutiny”.

“The state government has taken a decision to amend the Panchayati Raj Act. We have prepared a draft after detailed discussions and legal opinion. Those involved in chitta and heroin cases will not be allowed to contest Panchayati Raj elections,” said rural development minister Anirudh Singh.

He clarified that the amendment will specifically target individuals involved in heroin-related cases, particularly those against whom a first investigation report (FIR) has been registered.

“There are various criminal cases, but we are specifically focusing on chitta and heroin. Those against whom an FIR has been registered in such cases will be debarred from contesting panchayati elections,” he said.

Reiterating the government’s zero-tolerance policy against drugs, the minister said strict action has already been taken in the rural development department.

“We are working with zero tolerance against heroin. I sought a report from my department, and five people were found involved in chitta cases. Action has been taken against them,” he said.

He added that the state government is determined to bring a special legal provision to ensure that people involved in drug trafficking or supply cannot enter grassroots democratic institutions.