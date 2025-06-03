Search Search
Himachal: HPSDMA holds communication mock drill

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jun 03, 2025 07:28 AM IST

The primary objective of the mock drill was to evaluate the resilience and readiness and to identify gaps of the emergency communication network across the state

A communication mock drill was conducted by Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) on Monday.

The drill was held under the chairmanship of DC Rana, IAS, director-cum-ex officio special secretary (Revenue Disaster Management) to the government of Himachal Pradesh.

The exercise was organised in the backdrop of the upcoming ninth state level mega mock exercise and the preparedness measures for the monsoon season. The primary objective of the mock drill was to evaluate the resilience and readiness and to identify gaps of the emergency communication network across the state. During the drill, the chairman conducted voice calls to remote locations including Tissa (Chamba), Dodra Kawar (Shimla), Keylong (Lahaul & Spiti), and Recongpeo (Kinnaur), Bara Bhanghal (Kangra) and Kugti (Chamba) to verify communication stability and reach. In addition, video conferencing was carried out through V-SAT terminals with control rooms located in state of Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi Hub, Recongpeo (Kinnaur), and Bangalore (Karnataka), simulating real-time disaster communication scenarios. A detailed technical check of satellite communication equipment was also performed.

