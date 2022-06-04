Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Himachal: In Congress bastion, Jai Ram targets Virbhadra’s clan

Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said that people must ponder on how long would they keep themselves associated with a particular clan and let the development of Rampur Bushahr, home town of Congress stalwart and former CM Virbhadra Singh, take a hit
Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur addressing the gathering during a rally in Rampur on Friday. (HT Photo)
Updated on Jun 04, 2022 04:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday made a determined bid to woo the voters in Rampur Bushahr, home town of Congress stalwart and former CM Virbhadra Singh. Desperate to wrest the seat from a strong Congress citadel since 1952, Jai Ram inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 30 development projects worth 124 crore in the Rampur Vidhan Sabha area.

The voters in Rampur Bushahr, a former princely state ruled by Virbhadra Singh and his ancestors, have always voted for the Congress. It was only in 1977 when Nijju Ram of the Janata Party had won the elections from there.

Jai Ram said Rampur area was similar to his home turf Seraj and ensured that it will get a priority in the matter of development. He made a fervent appeal to the voters to give an opportunity to the BJP to represent the constituency and see the difference.

“It is strange that despite being represented by the Congress, several panchayats and villages of the area lack road connectivity,” Jai Ram said while addressing a public meeting in Rampur. He said that people must ponder on how long would they keep themselves associated with a particular clan and let the development take a hit.

The CM announced the opening of a Sanskrit college at Shingla, an HPSEB subdivision at Neerath, a police post at Kholighat, a bus stand at Sarahan, and a fire post at Jeuri.

He announced 10 crore for Tikkar-Khamadi road along with the revamp of three veterinary dispensaries, upgrading of two primary schools in Rampur to middle and model schools. He said that Jhakhari to Kahrkahan Gaura road would be metalled under Nabard funding by spending 5.85 crore.

Jai Ram said during the Covid pandemic, his government ensured the safety of people. He said that even the Prime Minister appreciated the steps taken by HP government in tackling the pandemic. Jai Ram said that during his recent visit to the state, PM Modi addressed a national-level event from Shimla that was witnessed by over 17 lakh people of the country virtually.

Shimla Rural gets projects worth 14 crore

Jai Ram also inaugurated development projects worth 14 crore in Shimla Rural Vidhan Sabha area on Friday.

The CM inaugurated the science block of a government school in Banuna, a police post at Jalog village in Sunni tehsil and a PHC at Dharogda. He also inaugurated a building of a government school in Dharogda besides a road under Nabard in Sunni and the building of a PHC.

