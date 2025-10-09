Himachal: Kukumseri shivers at -2.5 degrees, dry weather likely from October 11

Several parts of Himachal Pradesh continued to experience rainfall on Wednesday, while the state’s higher reaches recorded snowfall. People ride their motorcycles through a snow-covered road at Sissu, in Lahaul -Spiti on Wednesday. (PTI)

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla office, light to moderate rain was observed at most places, while heavy to very heavy rain was observed at isolated places over the state during the last 24 hours. Moreover, snow was observed at a few places over the higher reaches of the state during this period.

Heavy snowfall was reported in Gondla (30 cm), Keylong (15 cm), Hansa (5 cm) and Kukumseri (3.2 cm).

The IMD officials said that the maximum temperatures for most of the stations were below normal by 7-14 degrees, while minimum temperatures were below normal by 5-6 degrees at a few stations. Kukumseri in the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti recorded a minimum temperature of -2.5 degrees Celsius, while Keylong recorded -2.1 degrees Celsius.

In terms of rainfall, the highest was recorded in Naina Davi with 13 cm, followed by Solan (12 cm), Barthin (8 cm), Pachhad (8 cm), Kasauli (7 cm), Bilaspur Sadar (7 cm), Kahu (6 cm), Dharampur (6 cm), Nagrota Surian (5 cm), Karsog (4 cm) and Shimla Aero (4 cm). Other stations like Jogindarnagar, Shimla, Palampur and Mandi recorded a rainfall of 3 cm each.

Dry weather likely from October 11

According to MeT department officials, light to moderate rain or snowfall is likely at isolated places on October 9 and 10. However, dry weather is likely to prevail during the remaining days of the week.

With weather likely to improve in the coming days, the temperatures are also expected to rise in the next few days. The IMD officials said that the maximum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 6-10 degrees Celsius during next 4-5 days, while there will be no significant change in the minimum temperature during next 24 hours, however, they are expected to rise by 2-4 degrees over the next 3-4 days.