Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal logs 166 new cases, 2 succumb to contagion
chandigarh news

Himachal logs 166 new cases, 2 succumb to contagion

Recoveries have reach 1,95,611 after 322 people recuperated while the active cases have come down to 2,123
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 01:09 AM IST
Security personnel urge tourists to wear masks in Shimla on Thursday.      (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Himachal Pradesh recorded 161 fresh Covid infections on Thursday taking the state’s tally to 2,01,210 while the death toll mounted to 3,447 after two more people succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 29 were reported in Chamba, 24 in Kullu, 20 in Kangra, 17 in Mandi, 16 in Hamirpur, 13 in Shimla, 10 in Sirmaur, nine each in Bilaspur and Solan, seven in Una, four in Kinnaur and three in Lahaul-Spiti.

Recoveries have reach 1,95,611 after 322 people recuperated while the active cases have come down to 2,123

In terms of the caseload, Kangra remains the worst-hit district with 45,738 cases so far followed by Mandi where 27,008 people have been tested positive to date and Shimla with 25,029 cases.

Solan has 22,166 cases, Sirmaur 15,300, Hamirpur 14,304, Una 13,236, Bilaspur 12,607, Chamba 11,036, Kullu 8,840, Kinnaur 3,211, and Lahaul-Spiti 2,705.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Needy little lamb asks human for pets, ‘cutest thing’ say netizens

Museum in Berlin opens kids' museum about Noah's Ark with recycled materials

Odisha man makes miniature statue of Lord Jagannath using 1475 ice-cream sticks

Siliguri man starts bamboo bottle business, generates employment
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
UEFA Euro 2020
Britney Spears
Petrol Price
PM Narendra Modi
Covid Vaccine
Kabir Das Jayanti 2021
Virat Kohli
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP