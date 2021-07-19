Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Himachal logs 54 fresh Covid infections, 2 more deaths

By HT Correspondent, Shimla
UPDATED ON JUL 19, 2021 01:05 AM IST
The recoveries reached 1,99,873 after 146 people recuperated. Active cases have come down to 1,007. (HT File)

Himachal Pradesh on Sunday recorded 54 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the state’s tally to 2,04,391, while the death toll mounted to 3,491 after two more patients died of the contagion.

Of the new cases, 27 were reported in Chamba, eight each in Kangra and Shimla, seven in Mandi, two in Solan and one each in Kullu and Sirmaur, while no new cases were reported in five districts.

The recoveries reached 1,99,873 after 146 people recuperated. Active cases have come down to 1,007.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with46,167 cases, followed by Mandi (27,565), Shimla (25,495), Solan (22,366), Sirmaur (15,355), Hamirpur (14,483), Una (13,387), Bilaspur (12,821), Chamba (11,713), Kullu (9,017), Kinnaur (3,283) and Lahaul-Spiti (2,739).

