Himachal MC polls: Cong bags Palampur, Solan; BJP wrests Mandi

The Congress dealt a blow to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Palampur and Solan municipal corporations. Even as the BJP was a single seat short of majority in Dharamshala, it was able to wrest Mandi.

In Palampur, while the Congress won 11 seats, the BJP was only able to clinch two of 15 seats while Independents were victorious in two. In Solan, Congress won nine of 17 seats while BJP managed to win seven seats after leading in the initial trend and Independents bagged one seat.

In Dharamshala, the BJP won eight seats but fell one short of majority. There are 17 wards in Dharamshala civic body, of which Independents won four seats and Congress five. The Dharamshala MC was created in 2015 with the Congress winning 14 seats and the BJP three. Both, mayor Devinder Singh Jaggi and deputy mayor Onkar Singh Nehria have retained their seats. The Independents hold the key to the mayor and deputy mayor posts.

In Mandi, the BJP swept 11 seats while the Congress bagged four of the 15 seats.

BJP wins 3 nagar panchayats, Cong 2, Independents 1

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP swept three of the six nagar panchayats — Nirmand, Ani, Nerwa, Chirgaon, Kandaghat and Amb — that went to poll.

In Ani nagar panchayat of Kullu district, BJP won five seats of seven and Congress two. Similarly, in Nirmand BJP won six seats and Congress one.

Congress bagged the Chirgaon Nagar panchayat of Shimla district where it won six out of seven seats. The remainder seat went to the BJP.

In Kandaghat, BJP won five seats and the Congress two. In Nerwa of Shimla district, Congress won three seats and BJP one. Three candidates were elected unopposed.

Interestingly , in the Amb nagar panchayat, candidates supported by local BJP legislator Balbir Singh lost the election. In the newly created nagar panchayat, Independents won four seats, BJP three and Congress two. Last year, Balbir had threatened to step down as legislator unless Amb was declared a nagar panchayat. To pacify the disgruntled MLA, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur had conceded to his demand.

66% voter turnout in MCs, 68% in nagar panchayats

State electoral officer Sanjeev Mahajan said the four municipal corporations recorded a cumulative voter turnout of around 66%.

Mandi saw the highest voter turnout of 70.86%, followed by Palampur where 68.85% voters exercised their franchise.

Dharamshala recorded 63.60% poll percentage and Solan 62.25%.Sixty -four posts of ward councillors were up for grabs in the four corporations. While the Dharamshala municipal corporation went to polls for the second time, the rest of the three civic bodies were newly created and elections were held for the first time.

The six urban local bodies (ULBs) that went to polls recorded a collective 68% turnout while 78% votes were cast in 121 panchayats.

Majan said woman voters once again outnumbered their male counterparts in polling. Forty-three Covid positive voters also exercised their franchise.