Vikramaditya meets Anurag Thakur, urge for in-principal approval for shooting range in Shimla

Pressing for an in-principle approval for a state-of-the-art shooting range at Katasani near Shimla, Himachal public works, youth services and sports minister Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday met Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur.

Himachal youth services and sports minister Vikramaditya Singh meeting Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur to discuss approvals for shooting range in Shimla. (HT Photo)

Vikramaditya said the state government has finalised a site at Katasani for setting up the shooting range, adding that the site was earlier selected for construction of multi-purpose sports stadium along with an eight-lane 400-m athletics track, but was found unsuitable.

The state government has now decided to construct a shooting range along with an indoor hall for boxing and another multi-purpose indoor sports hall.

“It fulfils various parameters to accommodate 10-m, 25-m and 50-m shooting ranges,, an indoor hall for boxing and multiple indoor stadiums for different games,” Vikramaditya said.

He urged the Union minister to approve the proposal in-principle so that consultants can be hired to work-out the estimates and requirements of the proposed range, which he said would boost the youth’s interest in the field. .

Thakur, meanwhile, assured every possible help to bring this project a reality.