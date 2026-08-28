Himachal: No new ethanol plants to come up, minister tells assembly

Himachal’s industries minister Harshwardhan Chauhan on Thursday announced in the assembly that no new ethanol plants would be set up in the state. Replying to a query of Congress’ Nalagarh MLA Hardeep Singh Bawa, who had moved a Call Attention Motion regarding the functioning of a plant in his constituency, Chauhan said, “An ethanol plant consumes between 5 lakh and 10 lakh litres of water daily. Therefore, new plants will not be established in Himachal.”

Himachal industries minister Harshwardhan Chauhan

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Bawa pointed out that the foul odour and pollution emanating from the plant had been troubling area residents. The government stated that while shutting down the plant abruptly was not feasible, a long-term plan would be formulated to relocate it, and work would be initiated to identify a new site.

Framing new rules for harassment complaints: CM

In response to a question from Congress MLA Malendra Rajan, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said women were often unable to fully articulate their grievances. “To address this, provisions will be made to ensure that complaints remain confidential. Rules will be framed to this effect,” he said.

Rajan had sought details of the sexual harassment complaints received by the state in the last three years. The state apprised the House that a total of 131 complaints were received from 2023 to January 2026.

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{{^usCountry}} The CM also announced that, on the lines of the central government, the state would introduce the She-Box (Sexual Harassment Electronic Box) to enable women to file complaints without revealing their identities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM also announced that, on the lines of the central government, the state would introduce the She-Box (Sexual Harassment Electronic Box) to enable women to file complaints without revealing their identities. {{/usCountry}}

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Shabby roads’ issue to be taken up with NHAI

Expressing concern over motorists being charged toll tax despite poor-quality roads, the CM said the matter would be discussed with officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). He also opposed the demand for Himachal Pradesh to bear the land acquisition costs for four-lane highway projects. He noted that the state has limited resources, making it difficult for Himachal to shoulder such a heavy financial burden.

‘Increase speed limit on Kiratpur-Manali highway’

Congress MLA from Dharampur Chandrashekhar sought an increase in the speed limit from 60 kmph to 70 kmph on the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane highway. Due to the lower speed limit in several sections, motorists are being fined, he said.

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CM Sukhu said a study would be conducted on the condition of the road, following which the issue would be raised with the Centre.