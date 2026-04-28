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Himachal panchayat polls in 3 phases from May 26, counting on May 31

State election commissioner announces schedule for 31,182 posts; over 50 lakh voters to exercise franchise.

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 05:28 pm IST
By Shailee Dogra
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The state election commission on Tuesday announced that panchayat polls in Himachal Pradesh will be conducted in three phases on May 26, 28 and 30, with counting of votes on May 31.

State election commissioner Anil Kumar Khachi said the elections will cover 31,182 posts, including those of pradhan, up-pradhan, gram panchayat members, panchayat samitis and zila parishads, in all 12 districts of the state. (HT file photo)

The announcement of the poll schedule follows a recent reprimand from the Supreme Court, which issued an ultimatum to the state government to conclude the local body elections before the end of May.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla, state election commissioner Anil Kumar Khachi said the elections will cover 31,182 posts, including those of pradhan, up-pradhan, gram panchayat members, panchayat samitis and zila parishads, in all 12 districts.

However, the election programme will not apply to four gram panchayats in Kullu district as their tenure is valid until February 9, 2027, though elections for panchayat samiti and zila parishad members will still be conducted there.

Khachi said the notification for the elections will be issued on Wednesday, after which the process of filing nomination papers will take place between 11am and 3pm from May 7-9. Scrutiny of papers will occur on May 12, while candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations on May 14 and 15. The final list of candidates will be prepared and election symbols will be allotted on May 15 itself.

He said that since elections for multiple panchayat posts are conducted simultaneously, each voter will receive separate, colour-coded ballot papers for different posts for ease of identification. White ballot papers will be used for panch posts, yellow for up-pradhan, light green for pradhan, pink for panchayat samiti members and light blue for zila parishad members.

Regarding updated electoral rolls, he said the commission initially set October 1, 2025, as the qualifying date and subsequently conducted a special revision of voter lists using April 1, 2026, as the reference date to ensure maximum inclusion of eligible voters. He said voters can check their names and details in the rolls through the ‘Voter Saathi’ mobile application or the official website of the commission.

With the announcement of the poll schedule, the model code of conduct has come into force with immediate effect.

Key details

Nominations filing: May 7 to 9.

Total voters: 50.79 lakh

Scale: 12 districts, 31,182 posts, 21,000+ polling stations.

Ballots: Colour-coded system for different posts.

 
himachal pradesh
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal panchayat polls in 3 phases from May 26, counting on May 31
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal panchayat polls in 3 phases from May 26, counting on May 31
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