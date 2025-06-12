Search Search
Thursday, Jun 12, 2025
Himachal police giving out free drug test kit to fight addiction in Bilaspur

ByPress Trust of India
Jun 12, 2025 12:11 PM IST

Urine drug testing kit capable of identifying six types of drugs, including chitta, charas, opium and smack. The test does not require any medical lab procedure.

Is your child doing drugs? Find out in a minute with a urine drug testing kit available free in Bilaspur police stations.

Under their ‘Har Ghar, Satark Parivar’ campaign, police in Bilapsur district are for the first time distributing urine drug test kits to help detect if a person is addicted to drugs.
“Urine drug testing kits have been sent to all police stations of the district so that the youth can be saved from the narcotics menace through early detection,” Bilaspur superintendent of police Sandeep Dhawal said.

The growing addiction of ‘chitta (adulterated heroin)’ and other lethal drugs among the state’s youths has become a serious social and health crisis.

The kit is capable of identifying six types of drugs —- chitta, charas, opium, bhookki, smack and other narcotics. The test does not require any kind of medical lab procedure, the police said.

This kit is divided into six columns and requires 2-3 drops of urine to produce. If a person is addicted to a particular drug, the corresponding column turns red. The entire process takes no more than a minute.

“Bilaspur police have 2,000 urine drug testing kits available and 200 kits have been sent to each police station,” Dhawal said.

The kit, which can be had for free from police, has a market price of about 300, he said.

According to a police report, barring 40 panchayats of the total 176 in the district, instances of buying or selling chitta have come to the fore in all remaining panchayats

So far this year, the seized quantities of the drug has exceeded what it was in 2024, while the recovery of hashish has doubled.

