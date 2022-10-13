Himachal Pradesh at crucial juncture of development, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that Azadi Ka Amritkal is an important juncture for the country and Himachal Pradesh, which would celebrate 75 years of its formation when India completes its centenary, so “from here we have to take a big leap to fulfil the resolve of a developed India”.

“When India completes 100 years of Independence, Himachal too would be celebrating 75 years of its formation. So, each day and each moment of the next 25 years is important for us all,” said Modi, addressing a rally at Chamba’s historic Chaugan.

Earlier, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the 48MW Chanju-III and 30MW Devthal Chanju Power Project besides launching the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) Phase-III for Himachal Pradesh under which 3,125-km rural roads will be upgraded by spending ₹3,200 crore.

Focus back on aspirational district

“When we look back,” Modi said, “we realise there was a time when the leaders of Himachal Pradesh would go seeking rights of the state but nobody would listen to them in Delhi. That is why remote areas like Chamba, which are rich in natural resources, lagged in development. When our government came to power, the focus turned back on this beautiful land by including it as an aspirational district.”

He said the projects he launched in Chamba were a step forward in changing the saying, “Pahar ka pani aur pahar ki jawani kabhi pahar ke kaam nahi aaate. Abb pahar ka pani bhi aapke kaam aayega aur pahari ki jawani bhi apni vikasgatha ko aagi badhayegi.”

He said earlier the governments would provide facilities where it took minimum effort to implement offered maximum political gains. Remote tribal areas were last in line to get facilities. “However, the working style of the double-engine government is different. We gave priority to make life easier in remote and tribal regions. This is how the Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts were first to get 100% coverage under Har Ghar Jal,” he said, adding that Himachal Pradesh was also given priority in the vaccination drive.

Modi said while his government has given schemes such as Matruvandana and Aayushman, it has also given a medical college to Chamba district.

The PM said that before 2014 there were only 7,000 km of metalled roads in villages in Himachal Pradesh before 2014, while in the last eight years 12,000-km roads have been built by spending ₹5,000 crore.

“In eight years, you have given me opportunity to serve the country and I have been lucky to gift you back these infrastructure projects,” he said.

People my high command: Modi

The PM said that now Himachal leaders don’t beg but assert to get their rights. “You people are my high command and it gives me immense pleasure to serve you,” he said adding that what Himachal gets during its leader’s one trip nobody would have even imagined during the rule of previous governments.

He said that previous governments would remember remote areas only during elections, while his government has taken care of tribal people and this reflects in the decision to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Hattee community of the trans-Giri region of Sirmaur district.

The PM also said that horticulture, art and craft were the strength of the remote areas of Himachal Pradesh and his government was promoting products of Chamba.

