Himachal BJP chief Suresh Kashyap resigns

Himachal Pradesh state BJP president Suresh Kashyap on Thursday resigned from his post citing personal reasons. He handed over his resignation to national BJP chief JP Nadda in New Delhi paving the way for the appointment of the new party chief. Kashyap is a Lok Sabha member from Shimla.

He was elected to the assembly in 2012 from Pachhad. He was re-elected to the Vidhan Saba again in 2017 and later resigned from the legislative assembly on June 5, 2019, after he was elected to the Lok Sabha. Kashyap was appointed state party president in May 2020. He succeeded Dr Rajiv Bindal who resigned from his post in May 2020.

The BJP is likely to reorganise its organisational structure in Himachal following its debacle in the state assembly. There are few other names in the reckoning.

Satpal Singh Satti’s name is doing the rounds. He remained state party chief from 2010 to 2019. He succeeded Khimi Ram Sharma. Satti was elected to the assembly for the first time in 2003 and re-elected in 2007, and 2012. He was again elected to the assembly in 2022 from Una.

Former Vidhan Sabha speaker Vipin Parmar’s name is also doing the rounds for the state party chief. Parmar was elected to the Vidan Sabha in 1998 from Sulah. He remained MLA again in 2007 and 2017 and was elected to the Vidhan Sabha in the 2022 assembly election.

Other names doing the rounds include Shri Naina Devi ji legislator Randhir Sharma, who was elected to the assembly in 2007, 2012 and 2022.

The names of state party general secretary Trilok Kapoor, Sundernagar MLA Rakesh Jamwal, Rajya Sabha members Sikander Kumar, Indu Goswami and party vice- president Rajeev Bhardwaj are also doing the rounds.