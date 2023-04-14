State-level Himachal Day function at Kaza to connect with tribals, says CM Sukhu

The Himachal Pradesh government is all set to celebrate Himachal Day function today in Kaza of Lahaul-Spiti district. Through the state level event, the government is aiming to reach out to people living in remote and far-flung areas of the state and deepen the cultural connect with them, said chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Sukhu said that equitable and balanced development of scheduled areas and the welfare of tribal people is top priority of the Himachal Pradesh government. (HT File Photo)

The chief minister said this would serve as a suitable platform to present the culture, traditions and specialities of our tribal areas to the country and the world. Sukhu said during his two-day stay in the region, he will also get an opportunity to know the expectations and aspirations of the locals to strengthen the basic facilities for the residents living in the area.

The rich cultural heritage and places of historical importance of the tribal areas of the state are the main centres of attraction for domestic, and foreign tourists. Special attention is also being paid to infrastructure in these areas for the convenience of tourists, he added.

Sukhu said that equitable and balanced development of scheduled areas and the welfare of tribal people is top priority of the state government. The tribal area in Himachal Pradesh covers 42.49% of the state’s total area and the population density is seven persons per square kilometre. The population of the tribal community in the state is 5.71% of the total population and for the social, and economic upliftment of the tribal community, nine percent of the state’s total plan amount has been earmarked for the tribal area development sub-plan.

Further giving out details, the chief minister said the state government is laying special emphasis on empowering the tribal areas under the border area development programme and other such schemes.

“Due to the special geographical conditions of the region, the needs of the residents are also different. Problems such as connectivity arise especially during winter,” he added.

To provide relief to the tribal people, helicopter services are being provided in these areas during snowfall. Free heli-ambulance service is also provided for the timely airlifting of patients from remote and tribal areas of the state, the CM added.