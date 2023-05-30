Himachal CM Sukhu discusses water sharing issue with Delhi CM Kejriwal

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital late on Sunday and discussed various issues of common interest, specifically the river water sharing.

Sukhu discussed the electric supply for the upcoming bulk drug park in Una district with the support of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). He also discussed water-sharing agreements of Renuka and Kishau hydropower projects and their speedy completion.

Sukhu said that high-level discussions would be held for the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Delhi and Himachal Pradesh governments regarding Yamuna river water sharing. Himachal chief secretary Prabodh Saxena and principal private secretary to CM Vivek Bhatia were among others present on the occasion.

Sukhu was in Delhi on Saturday where he attended the meeting of the NITI Aayog governing council presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the meeting, Sukhu urged the Centre to direct the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority to return ₹9,242.60 crore deposited in the New Pension Scheme (NPS) by the state government.

He flew to Dharamshala on Sunday to attend the thanksgiving rally organised by the Himachal government employees as a gesture of gratitude towards the state government for restoring the Old Pension Scheme and returned to New Delhi the same evening.