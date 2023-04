Himachal to collaborate with Centre to promote lavender cultivation

The Himachal Pradesh government will collaborate with the Union government on the “Aroma Mission,” a lavender cultivation initiative that has proven to be a boon for farmers in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Himachal Pradesh government will collaborate with the Union government on the “Aroma Mission,” a lavender cultivation initiative that has proven to be a boon for farmers in Jammu and Kashmir. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the climatic conditions of several regions in Himachal Pradesh, including Chamba, being similar to those of Jammu and Kashmir, the state government aims at replicating the success of this initiative in Himachal Pradesh in a big way. This initiative will boost the economy of farmers as well as the state in a big way.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had a telephonic discussion with Union minister of state, science and technology and earth sciences Dr Jitendra Singh, who has assured the state of providing technical support to farmers for the project, during his recent meeting with the Union minister in New Delhi in January.

The chief minister said that the initiative has the potential to transform the lives of farmers and with the collaboration of the state and Union government, the “Aroma Mission” could prove to be a game-changer for the farming sector in the region.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chief secretary Prabodh Saxena has been directed to take up this matter with the concerned ministry and expedite the process of implementing the project on the ground”.

The state government is planning to adopt modern scientific methods of farming by replacing traditional practices. To accomplish this, the state government is seeking technical support from the Union government. The Union government would also organise orientation programmes, training camps and provide technical support to farmers and horticulturists of the state, enabling them to familiarise themselves with new innovative technologies in the farming sector, improve the quality of their produce and generate more income.

Lavender cultivation also known as the purple revolution could prove to be a lucrative option for the farmers of the state, thereby transforming their lives.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}