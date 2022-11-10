Himachal Pradesh Elections: Derail BJP’s double-engine government, says Sitaram Yechury

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) secretary-general Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday urged people of Himachal Pradesh to throw BJP’s double-engine government out of power, as he raised the poll pitch in Himachal Pradesh where campaigning is in the last leg for November 12 elections.

Yechury was addressing an election at Shimla for CPI(M) candidate Tikender Panwar.

The left leader said in the states where there is a double be it UP, MP, Karnataka or any other state, the two engines were pulling the train in opposite directions.

Touching upon the issue of the old pension scheme (OPS), Yechury said that only the left parties opposed the OPS bill when it was introduced in the parliament.

He said that doubts CPIM and left parties had raised back then have come true. “Few states have announced to restore OPS but the centre wasn’t letting it happen by refusing to return the money to the state deposited under NPS,” alleged Yechury.

The CPIM general secretary urged the people of Himachal Pradesh to elect the maximum number of CPIM candidates to get their voices raised and heard in the assembly.

He also hit out at the BJP government over inflation and unemployment and said that the unemployment rate in India was higher than the war-torn countries like Syria and Iraq.

CPIM politburo member Brinda Karat also held a roadshow for the party’s candidate Kuldeep Singh Tanwar from Kasumpti.