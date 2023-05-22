Himachal bets on technology to make state roads safer

The state government is committed to making the commuter on roads across Himachal Pradesh a safe and seamless experience, a spokesperson of the transport department said on Sunday. Himachal Pradesh is set to invest in technology to make state roads safer. (HT File)

The spokesperson highlighted the heterogeneous mix of traffic that includes high-speed vehicles sharing the road space with vulnerable road users as well as unsafe vehicles that are in poor condition and tough hilly terrain as major reasons for the high fatality rate.

Violation of traffic laws by most drivers is another big concern, the spokesperson said, adding that road safety was an area where the state was taking various steps to ensure safety.

“The state has already notified the Road Safety Policy and Himachal is the first state in India where the Road Accident Data Management System was launched and implemented successfully for scientifically analysing the accident data,” he said.

In order to ensure a better traffic system and road safety on the national highways, the state has decided to set up three new traffic-cum-tourist-police stations on the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane highway. These police stations will be opened in Bilaspur, Mandi and Kullu districts.

It will be operated with Intelligent Traffic Management System with Control Room at each police station. The same is expected to ensure quick police assistance in case of accidents.

Emergency call boxes, CCTV cameras, automatic traffic counter-cum-classifiers, vehicle actuated speed displays and overhead driver feedback systems, variable message signs, video incident detection system and MeT devices are also being installed.

“All these initiatives will go a long way in making travelling in Himachal Pradesh more safe, secure and enjoyable,” the spokesperson said.

Despite having difficult terrain, Himachal Pradesh has developed a well-connected road network having the highest road density among all the other hill states of the country.