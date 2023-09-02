Friend stabs woman to death with knives, screwdrivers in Dera Bassi

A Himachal Pradesh native is on the run after stabbing a friend to death with knives and screwdrivers at his house in Saraswati Vihar Colony, Dera Bassi, on Thursday night.

Kajal Panday, the murder victim. (HT)

After murdering the victim, Kajal Panday, 33, the accused, Kuldeep Negi, dumped the body in his backyard and fled, said police.

Police were alerted by Negi’s roommate Naresh Thakur, who works as the general manager at a hotel.

Sharing details, ASI Kewal Singh of Dera Bassi police station said Thakur revealed that when he returned from work around 10.30 pm on Thursday, he saw blood stains on his roommate Kuldeep Negi’s shirt.

On being questioned, Kuldeep confessed to killing his friend Kajal following an argument and dumping her body in their backyard. As Thakur sounded the police, Negi fled the spot.

Police responded to the scene after receiving information, and recovered knives and screwdrivers used in the crime from the house.

Following Thakur’s statement, police booked Negi under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

The ASI said through preliminary investigation, they had found that Panday, a mother of two, lived in a rented accommodation in Baltana, Zirakpur, and worked as a conductor for a private bus operator.

Police are to trying to contact her family. Meanwhile, the body has been moved to the Dera Bassi civil hospital for autopsy.