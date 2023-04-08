Himachal Pradesh records 108 Covid cases, 1 death

Himachal Pradesh on Fridsay saw a steep spike in Covid-19 cases recording 108 new infections and one death.

The highest 29 cases of Covid were reported from Hamirpur followed by 25 from Kangra, 15 from Mandi, 10 each from Bilaspur and Chamba in Himachal Pradesh. (HT File Photo)

With the new positive cases, the state’s total tally have climbed up to 3,16,195.

The highest 29 cases were reported from Hamirpur followed by 25 from Kangra, 15 from Mandi, 10 each from Bilaspur and Chamba.

The death count has reached 4,198 after a 19-year-old woman patient succumbed to the infection in Mandi. With 301 recoveries, the active case tally has come down to 1,739.

Hamirpur has highest 367 active cases followed by 319 in Mandi and 300 in Kangra.

Health minister Col (Retd.) Dhani Ram Shandil on Friday urged the central government for Covid-19 vaccine supply as state has no stock left to inoculate its population amid a surge in daily infections.

Shandil was speaking during a video conference and virtual review meeting organised by Union health minister of India Dr Mansukh L. Mandaviya along with health minister of state Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar with health ministers of the states.

The minister highlighted about daily Covid-19 testing in the state. He said there are sufficient beds availability, sufficient supply of oxygen along with adequate number of ventilators available at hospitals throughout the state, said Shandil.

The state government is regularly monitoring present situation and there is no need to panic as the things are under control as well as the sufficient resources are available with the state government but still public need to remain vigilant and has been advised to follow Covid protocol, he added.