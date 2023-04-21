Himachal to set up two solar power projects in Pangi valley

Tribal areas of the state are ready to pioneer in the field of solar energy and contribute to achieving the goal of a green energy state. Plans are underway to set up two solar power projects of 400 KW each in the Pangi subdivision of Chamba district for which land has been transferred to Himurja, the state-run nodal agency for renewable energy.

Himurja has selected one hectare of land for each solar power project at Hillaur and Dharwas of Pangi valley and the agency has initiated further action to complete the projects, which will cost approximately ₹10 crore. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has instructed Himurja to complete the construction work of both solar power projects at the earliest.

The chief minister said that apart from this, the government has made a provision in the budget for the year 2023-24 to set up a solar power-based battery energy storage system project in Pangi to strengthen its power supply system. This project will provide uninterrupted power supply to the people of the area even during power breakdowns caused by bad weather and heavy snowfall. The people of Pangi have to face difficulties due to the worst weather conditions, especially during the winter, which often results in power outages. The battery energy storage system project will address this issue by supplying electricity from the local grid, he said.

“The state government was taking steps towards reducing carbon emissions by harnessing solar energy. To make Himachal a “green energy state” by March 31, 2026, and in order to achieve this goal, the government has set a target to start 500-MW capacity solar power projects in fiscal 2023-24. Additionally, two panchayats in each district will be developed as green panchayats on a pilot basis,” he added.

The chief minister said that the state government was also encouraging the youth for setting up solar power projects ranging from 250 kW to 2 MW capacities in the state for which the government would provide 40% financial assistance to them which will go a long way in providing employment and self-employment avenues to the youth. The electricity produced from these projects will be purchased by the state electricity board.

The establishment of solar power projects in Pangi, along with the battery energy storage system project, will not only provide uninterrupted power supply to the people of the area but also contribute to the state’s overall goal of becoming a green energy state.