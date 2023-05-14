Himachal to frame drug de- addiction and rehabilitation policy:Sukhvinder Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the Himachal Pradesh government will formulate a drug de-addiction and rehabilitation policy for youth who have fallen victim to drug abuse. The draft proposal of the policy was discussed at length during a meeting held here on Saturday. Sukhu said that the young generation is suffering from isolation and their life has been limited to mobile phones, which has led them towards drug abuse. (HT File Photo)

He said that the state government is taking strict actions to prevent youth from drug abuse and their rehabilitation. A state-of-the-art drug de-addiction cum rehabilitation center will be established in the state with the support of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) to achieve this goal. He directed concerned officers to identify approximately 50 bigha of land for the center.

The chief minister said that this center will be established with an inclusive concept of development based on Gurukul method of teaching. The center will be a great rescue for victims of drug abuse focusing on their mental and physical development which would prove helpful for another chance to be in mainstream society. He said that this center will function with the aim of providing professional training to the inmates besides drug de-addiction. It would boost their lost confidence and guide them to progress in life. They will be provided with apt treatment and overall monitoring. The emphasis will also be laid to connect them with family and society to enable these persons to resume the common life.

The chief minister said that it is the priority of the government to make a plan to curb drug abuse in the long term. The support of police, health department and advisory board will be taken for de-addiction in the first phase under the proposed policy whereas Health, Youth Services and Sports, Education and Technical Education, Skill Development, Agriculture and Horticulture Department will work in tandem for their rehabilitation in the second phase. Cooperation of Education, Rural Development, Women and Child Development and Cooperative banks and Societies will be taken for their reintegration into society in the third phase. Police, Health, Rural Development and Local Bodies will collaborate for their monitoring and evaluation in the fourth phase.