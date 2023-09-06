Special commando force will be set up in Himachal police: CM

A special commando force will be constituted in the Himachal Pradesh police department, the recruitment for which would be held shortly, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)

The state government will recruit 1,200 police personnel who besides curbing the drug menace will play the role of tourism police, Sukhu said in a statement.

Sukhu, on second day of his tour to Hamirpur district, visited the disaster-affected families in the Badsar Assembly segment and assured them of all possible assistance.

He added that the government stands with them in this hour of distress. He visited Jabbal Kheriyan, Guru-da-Ban, Bhebad, Samtana Khurd and Lahari Salan to assess the damages due to heavy monsoon rains.

The chief minister handed over the revenue papers of the six marlas land each to the three families in Guru-da-Ban, whose land was washed away and houses declared unsafe. Sukhu directed the district administration to provide land to others as well whose houses have been damaged.

He said that the state government will provide land to others soon. Interacting with media persons, the chief minister said that the state was now safe for the tourists to visit. All the roads of Shimla, Dalhousie, Kasauli Dharamshala, and Macleodganj were open and safe to travel.