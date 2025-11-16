Himachal records 87% rainfall deficit in November so far

Himachal Pradesh has recorded 87% rainfall deficit in November so far with the state receiving only 1.2 mm actual precipitation against a normal of 9.5 mm. The lowest rainfall deficit in November so far has been recorded in Kinnaur district at 55%, while Lahaul-Spiti district has recorded 77% deficit. (File)

The state has been experiencing dry weather for the past many days and India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted it to continue till November 22. Sirmaur district has recorded 100% rainfall deficit with no actual rain in November against a normal of 3.2 mm.

Mandi and Shimla districts have also recorded a rainfall deficit of 99% each, followed by 98% in Kangra district and 97% recorded each in Chamba and Hamirpur districts. The lowest rainfall deficit in November so far has been recorded in Kinnaur district at 55%, while Lahaul-Spiti district has recorded 77% deficit.

Earlier, several parts of the hill state witnessed rainfall while higher reaches received snowfall on November 5. This year, Himachal’s higher reaches received the first snowfall of the season on October 5.

Notably, Himachal in October received 68.5 mm of rainfall, which was highest in 20 years. It was the highest October rainfall since 2005, with the highest ever recorded in 1955 (413.5 mm). It was also the 14th highest October rainfall since 1901.

Kukumseri shivers at -4.7 degrees

Himachal’s higher reaches continue to experience cold nights with Lahaul-Spiti’s Kukumseri recording the lowest minimum temperature in the state on Sunday at -4.7 degrees Celsius followed by -2.5 degrees Celsius recorded in Keylong and -2.2 degrees Celsius in Tabo.

The minimum temperatures were below normal by 2-5 degrees at a few stations and they were in the range of -5 to 11 degrees over the state during the last 24 hours.

According to MeT department officials, dry weather is likely to prevail over the state during the week. No significant change is likely in minimum and maximum temperatures during the next 4-5 days.