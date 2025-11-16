Search
Sun, Nov 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Himachal records 87% rainfall deficit in November so far

ByDar Ovais, Dharamshala
Published on: Nov 16, 2025 10:10 pm IST

Himachal has been experiencing dry weather for the past many days and India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted it to continue till November 22

Himachal Pradesh has recorded 87% rainfall deficit in November so far with the state receiving only 1.2 mm actual precipitation against a normal of 9.5 mm.

The lowest rainfall deficit in November so far has been recorded in Kinnaur district at 55%, while Lahaul-Spiti district has recorded 77% deficit. (File)
The lowest rainfall deficit in November so far has been recorded in Kinnaur district at 55%, while Lahaul-Spiti district has recorded 77% deficit. (File)

The state has been experiencing dry weather for the past many days and India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted it to continue till November 22. Sirmaur district has recorded 100% rainfall deficit with no actual rain in November against a normal of 3.2 mm.

Mandi and Shimla districts have also recorded a rainfall deficit of 99% each, followed by 98% in Kangra district and 97% recorded each in Chamba and Hamirpur districts. The lowest rainfall deficit in November so far has been recorded in Kinnaur district at 55%, while Lahaul-Spiti district has recorded 77% deficit.

Earlier, several parts of the hill state witnessed rainfall while higher reaches received snowfall on November 5. This year, Himachal’s higher reaches received the first snowfall of the season on October 5.

Notably, Himachal in October received 68.5 mm of rainfall, which was highest in 20 years. It was the highest October rainfall since 2005, with the highest ever recorded in 1955 (413.5 mm). It was also the 14th highest October rainfall since 1901.

Kukumseri shivers at -4.7 degrees

Himachal’s higher reaches continue to experience cold nights with Lahaul-Spiti’s Kukumseri recording the lowest minimum temperature in the state on Sunday at -4.7 degrees Celsius followed by -2.5 degrees Celsius recorded in Keylong and -2.2 degrees Celsius in Tabo.

The minimum temperatures were below normal by 2-5 degrees at a few stations and they were in the range of -5 to 11 degrees over the state during the last 24 hours.

According to MeT department officials, dry weather is likely to prevail over the state during the week. No significant change is likely in minimum and maximum temperatures during the next 4-5 days.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal records 87% rainfall deficit in November so far
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Himachal Pradesh is facing an alarming 87% rainfall deficit in November, receiving only 1.2 mm against a normal of 9.5 mm, with dry weather predicted until November 22. Sirmaur district reports a complete lack of rainfall, while Mandi and Shimla follow with 99% deficits. October saw record rainfall, but current conditions highlight a stark contrast.