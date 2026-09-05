Himachal roads now to be digitally mapped, end physical demarcation: Vikramaditya

Road infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh would have “digital and geo-coordinated maps”, doing away with the repeated physical demarcation, public works minister Vikramaditya Singh said on Friday.

Public works minister Vikramaditya Singh

Highlighting the key points of the Himachal Pradesh Road Infrastructure Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2026, passed in the assembly on Thursday, Singh said the legislation marks an important step towards strengthening the protection, maintenance and management of road infrastructure across the state.

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“One of the major changes is the introduction of digital and geo-coordinated maps of road infrastructure. Once the road boundary is properly mapped and geo-coordinated, repeated physical demarcation will not be necessary for taking action under the Act. This will help speed up enforcement and also enable faster processing of permissions and NOCs for road access, roadside construction and other related activities,” he said.

The minister said the amendments have been introduced with the aim of making enforcement faster, more effective and more transparent, while also simplifying procedures for the public and departmental officers.

Singh said the amendments also provide for faster restoration of damaged roads, bridges, drainage structures and other road infrastructure by the Department.

The cost of restoration, along with the applicable penalty, can be recovered from the person responsible for the damage, he said, adding that the amended provisions also allow the department to take immediate preventive action in emergencies where road infrastructure or public safety is at risk.

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{{^usCountry}} He further said that for better maintenance and timely repairs, the Act now provides for the restriction or closure of roads, or portions of roads, wherever necessary for maintenance, repair or protection of road infrastructure. This will help the Department carry out essential works safely and efficiently. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further said that for better maintenance and timely repairs, the Act now provides for the restriction or closure of roads, or portions of roads, wherever necessary for maintenance, repair or protection of road infrastructure. This will help the Department carry out essential works safely and efficiently. {{/usCountry}}

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Singh said that the amendment also rationalises offence provisions and removes the automatic criminalisation of every contravention. Criminal prosecution will now be linked to specified serious or continuing violations, including obstruction of authorised officers, continuing a prohibited activity despite an order, wilful non-payment of a final demand, and violation of a road restriction or closure order.