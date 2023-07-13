Himachal saw 436% excess rains from July 7-11: IMD

Himachal Pradesh witnessed unprecedented rainfall over four days resulting in flash floods and landslides that eventually led to widespread destruction, the IMD officials said on Wednesday.

Active to vigorous monsoon conditions prevailed in Himachal Pradesh during from July 7 to 11 with widespread rainfall of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in most parts of the State during this period, said Surender Paul director of IMD’s Shimla Centre in a statement issued here.

The state received 734.4 mm of rainfall a long period average during the monsoon season (June-September) period 1971-2020. Out of the total average rainfall of 734.4 mm state received 223 mm of rainfall against its normal rainfall of 41.6 mm occurred only in the aforesaid period with a deviation of 436 % which is unprecedented as per records, he said. All district of the state has received large excess rainfall with the highest rainfall in districts Kinnuar, Kullu, and Solan. District Kinnaur and Lahal Spiti have received 43 % and 33 % of the total average rainfall during these four days which is an all-time high.

Unprecedented rainfall occurred during these days resulting in widespread damage to public and private properties due to overflowing of major rivers, blockage of roads, landslides, flashfloods, damage to bridges, and complete disruptions of electrical and communication systems, including loss of human lives. Sirmaur got the highest actual rainfall of 514mm, followed by Solan at 472.6mm and Bilaspur at 335.9mm.

Kullu got 280.1mm rainfall, Shimla 268.9mm, Una 265.3mm, Hamirpur 258.7mm, Mandi 245.5mm, Kangra 225.3mm, Chamba 207.9mm Lahaul-Spiti 124.8mm and Kinnaur 107.6mm.

