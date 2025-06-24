Search
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Himachal schools asked to include news reading in morning assembly

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Jun 24, 2025 06:02 PM IST

The directorate has issued instructions to all deputy directors (elementary/secondary) to enforce this practice to enhance students’ general awareness and communication skills

Himachal Pradesh’s directorate of school education has asked the schools to implement daily news reading during the morning assembly.

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File)
Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File)

The directorate has issued instructions to all deputy directors (elementary/secondary) to enforce this practice to enhance students’ general awareness and communication skills.

The move comes after Class 10 students at a school in Kullu district were unable to name the country’s President and the Capital during the chief minister’s recent surprise visit.

According to the directions, students should select age-appropriate and relevant news items (international, national, state, or sports) under the guidance of a designated teacher. It says that the students should be encouraged to participate in reading the news each day to ensure wider involvement. The move is aimed to foster a the habit of staying informed about the world.

Moreover, a teacher would supervise the news selection and reading process to ensure accuracy, clarity, and appropriateness of the content. “The news reading segment should be concise, ideally lasting for 3–5 minutes, to maintain the flow of the morning assembly,” read the directions issued by the education directorate.

Additionally, the news should be read in both English and Hindi. The head of the institution has been instructed to ensure the availability of English and Hindi newspapers in the school so they are readily accessible to students.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal schools asked to include news reading in morning assembly
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On