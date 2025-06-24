Himachal schools asked to include news reading in morning assembly

Himachal Pradesh’s directorate of school education has asked the schools to implement daily news reading during the morning assembly. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File)

The directorate has issued instructions to all deputy directors (elementary/secondary) to enforce this practice to enhance students’ general awareness and communication skills.

The move comes after Class 10 students at a school in Kullu district were unable to name the country’s President and the Capital during the chief minister’s recent surprise visit.

According to the directions, students should select age-appropriate and relevant news items (international, national, state, or sports) under the guidance of a designated teacher. It says that the students should be encouraged to participate in reading the news each day to ensure wider involvement. The move is aimed to foster a the habit of staying informed about the world.

Moreover, a teacher would supervise the news selection and reading process to ensure accuracy, clarity, and appropriateness of the content. “The news reading segment should be concise, ideally lasting for 3–5 minutes, to maintain the flow of the morning assembly,” read the directions issued by the education directorate.

Additionally, the news should be read in both English and Hindi. The head of the institution has been instructed to ensure the availability of English and Hindi newspapers in the school so they are readily accessible to students.