The mortal remains of 23-year-old deck cadet Aditya Sharma, who was killed in a US strike on a vessel off the coast of Oman last week, reached Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

Aditya Sharma

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The remains were kept at Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur. His last rites will be performed in his native village, Bhalu, in Galore tehsil on Thursday, family members said.

Aditya, a deck cadet on probation, was among three Indian crew members killed when the US military struck the Palau-flagged oil tanker MT Settebello in the Gulf of Oman on June 10. He was among the 24 Indian crew members on board the vessel when it was targeted near the Strait of Hormuz. While 21 crew members were rescued by responding Omani forces, the young cadet and two other Indian sailors lost their lives.

“The mortal remains of Aditya Sharma and Shivanand Chaurasiya, who tragically lost their lives in the attack on MT Settebello, have been repatriated to India,” the Indian Embassy in Muscat posted on X.

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{{^usCountry}} “Our heartfelt condolences remain with their families during this difficult time,” the Indian mission added. The family members of Aditya Sharma and the villagers have been urging the government to bring his remains home at the earliest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Our heartfelt condolences remain with their families during this difficult time,” the Indian mission added. The family members of Aditya Sharma and the villagers have been urging the government to bring his remains home at the earliest. {{/usCountry}}

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Following the attacks, the ministry of external affairs had summoned US Charge d’Affaires Jason Meeks twice in a week and registered strong protest.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing an outreach session of the G7 summit, said that all countries must ensure that maritime routes remain secure and that seafarers can perform their duties without fear.