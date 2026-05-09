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Himachal sees rise in cybercrime cases: NCRB report

According to report, cybercrime cases increased from 77 in 2022 to 127 in 2023 and 148 in 2024. Himachal’s cybercrime rate was recorded at 2 in 2024, while the charge-sheeting rate stood at 62.5%, the report reveals

Published on: May 09, 2026 05:34 am IST
By Dar Ovais, Dharamshala
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Online fraud and cyber offences continued to rise in Himachal Pradesh in 2024 even as the state recorded a decline in total crime cases, National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report has revealed.

The NCRB data revealed that the total number of criminal cases registered in 2024 dropped to 12,071 from 13,505 cases in 2023. (File)

According to report, cybercrime cases increased from 77 in 2022 to 127 in 2023 and 148 in 2024. Himachal’s cybercrime rate was recorded at 2 in 2024, while the charge-sheeting rate stood at 62.5%, the report reveals.

Fraud related cases topped the list of cybercrime. Of the recorded 103 offences of computer-related crime, 98 cases are of cheating by impersonation.

As per the data, a total of 114 cases were related to fraud and four of extortion in 2024. Other cyber offences included online cheating, unauthorised access to computer systems and misuse of digital communication platforms.

The NCRB data revealed that the total number of criminal cases registered in 2024 dropped to 12,071 from 13,505 cases in 2023. In 2022, the total cases registered in Himachal were recorded at 13,231. The charge-sheeting rate in 2024 stands at 80.7%.

The cases of crime against children also saw an increase to 794 in 2024, compared to 704 in 2023 and 740 recorded in 2022.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dar Ovais

Dar Ovais is the Dharamshala-based correspondent in the Himachal Pradesh bureau of Hindustan Times. He covers politics, tourism, Tibetan affairs and environmental issues.

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