Himachal to roll out 5G services by year-end

Himachal Pradesh will roll out 5G services to its people by the end of this year, making a great leap towards digital revolution, secretary, information and technology Abhishek Jain, said after a meeting with telecom service providers (TSPs), representatives of the department of information technology, (IT), department of telecommunications (DoT), HPSEBL and digital infrastructure providers association (DIPA) on late Wednesday evening.

The state government is committed to covering unconnected villages, shadow areas and the tribal belts of the state with 5G, said Jain.

“In coordination with the telecom service providers, we are going to achieve the target by the year end,” he said.

The representatives of service providers, particularly Jio, Airtel, BSNL, and department of telecommunications, who were present in the meeting, assured that they would figure out a mechanism so as to minimise harm to flora and fauna and not cause inconvenience to public while installing underground 5G optical infrastructure.