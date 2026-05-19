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Himachal: Two ballot papers missing in Solan, eight booked

According to officials, the work related to postal ballot and ballot paper writing has been underway at Kunihar since May 16. During the process, two ballot papers issued for the post of pradhan for ward 4 of Khanlog gram panchayat were found missing.

Published on: May 19, 2026 06:52 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
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Eight officials, including an assistant returning officer, have been booked after two ballot papers meant for the Himachal Pradesh panchayat elections went missing during ballot paper writing process in Solan district’s Kunihar area, officials said on Monday.

The administration initiated a departmental inquiry while police are also probing the case.

The district administration has also removed the employees concerned from election duty following the incident. According to officials, the work related to postal ballot and ballot paper writing has been underway at Kunihar since May 16. During the process, two ballot papers issued for the post of pradhan for ward 4 of Khanlog gram panchayat were found missing.

The matter came to the notice of the administration on Sunday following which the block development officer of Kunihar got an FIR registered. Officials said the ballot paper writing work for various panchayats was being carried out at the block headquarters in Kunihar, and assistant returning officers, along with election staff, had been assigned responsibilities related to ballot paper distribution and writing work.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal: Two ballot papers missing in Solan, eight booked
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal: Two ballot papers missing in Solan, eight booked
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